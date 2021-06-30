Jennifer Lopez celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with a rainbow-colored beach photo

Jennifer Lopez is honoring her LGBTQIA+ fans! The singer, actress, and businesswoman took social media to share a fun rainbow-colored beach photo and celebrate International Pride Day and the end of Pride Month alongside the community.

“Happy International Pride Day to all my #JLovers that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community! You are strength … you are love … you are strong … you are perfect … #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound,” Lopez wrote, sharing an image of her with a multicolored filter. The “Let’s Get Loud” interpreter wears a pair of jean shorts and a bedazzled bra in the photo.

Although JLo completed her look with diamond and Cuban link bracelets, her best accessory is her smile. The superstar also seems to be sitting in the sand with beach waves as her background.

JLo’s look is also part of her upcoming featuring song and music video with reggaetón star Rauw Alejandro. The pair soon will be releasing their Spanish-language summer jam “Cambia El Paso,” set to be released on July 5.

According to People, the music video took over nine hours to film. “Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long],” a source tells the publication. The media outlet also informed that they chose Miami Beach as the only location for the project.

Jennifer Lopez took time to take pictures with her fans despite working hard, including the Miami Beach Police Department. Lopez layered her rhinestone bustier with a white button-down shirt for the snap and put on a red snapback and Nike sneakers.

“From her block to ours, @JLO feels at home on Española with #yourMBPD!” wrote the police department on Instagram.