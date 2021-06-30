Kim Kardashian’s outfits continue to turn heads on her trip to Rome

Kim Kardashian is having a blast in Rome and turning heads with every outfit. This week she joined Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack for a tour of the Vatican and her white lace dress has people wondering if she broke the dress code. In photos published by PEOPLE, Kim looks stunning in an off-the-shoulder white lace dress cutout at the hips, silver-framed sunglasses, and strappy heels. But according to the Sistine Chapel’s strict dress code, visitors aren’t permitted to enter in, “low cut or sleeveless clothing.” Kim had a trench coat with her though, so she probably threw it on when she stepped inside.

©GrosbyGroup



Kim Kardashian heads to lunch in Rome

During the trip, Kim headed out for lunch at the “Saluneria Roscioli” restaurant before heading to an event and she made sure she pulled out another show-stopping outfit. Kim rocked long hair extensions with simple makeup and a cardigan held on by a single button, and a leather sequined dragon skirt She finished the rockstar look with a red peep-toe heel.

While Kim is abroad there was a huge announcement that SKIM’s joined forces with TEAM USA on a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear, and sleepwear for all the female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I‘ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics, and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop, I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”