Heidi Klum cools off in her bikini and proves she is having a hot girl summer

Heidi Klum is having one hot summer. The America’s Got Talent judge seems to be living in her bikini when it comes to her Instagram page. Most recently On Monday, June 29th Klum shared a pic under an outdoor shower in a bikini with an excited look on her face. She captioned the pic, “Today was a hot one 🌞…… time to cool off 💦.” Klum has the comments disabled on her IG but surely there would be plenty of comments complimenting her physique.

The former supermodel has been in a bikini since the sunny season started. The first day of summer is June 20th and on that day Klum shared a stunning photo smiling in a green bikini while painting a man. Although she didn’t go into details about who the man was it could possibly be her husband. For the next week, she shared amazing vacation pictures and videos having fun in her 2 pieces.

After the family fun, Heidi got a little NSFW on the gram. She’s no stranger to taking her top off for a good picture and being 48 isn’t going to stop her from doing so. Heidi shared a series of photos taken by her amateur photographer husband Tom Kaulitz last week and joked that he wanted a famous photographer‘s job in the caption, writing “@rankinarchive ……. I think my husband @tomkaulitz wants your job.”