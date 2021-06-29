Kali Uchis looks stunning in new film collaboration with 1800 Tequila

Kali Uchis is giving fans what they want and more! The acclaimed singer surprised fans in her latest collaboration with 1800 Tequila.

The Colombian icon who describes herself as a “risk-taker” in the short film, can be seen dancing the night away to a new remix of her popular song Telepatia from her first Spanish album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).

It’s no secret that Kali has found incredible success, with her flawless vocals and incredible stage presence, becoming the first solo female artist in nearly a decade to hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart.

The 26-year-old Grammy winner worked alongside director Jenn Nkiru to create the female-led film, highlighting the unique experience and exquisite taste of 1800 Cristalino Tequila.

Fans of the singer can see Kali in Held Higher as a rebellious and confident protagonist who takes matters into her own authority, escaping to a magical universe that celebrates life in a glamorous party while looking absolutely breathtaking.

This is not the first time the fan-favorite star collaborates with the world-class brand, as she recently partnered with them for a special performance in Sin Miedo La Experiencia, a virtual concert experience.

Kali and 1800 Tequila shared their excitement for this new partnership, as they want to challenge viewers to “step out of their comfort zones and into exciting new tequila experiences.”