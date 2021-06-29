Eva Mendes roasts husband Ryan Gosling’s photography skills

Eva Mendes is letting fans in on a little secret about her marriage to Ryan Gosling.

The mother of two is a lot more active on social media than her other half, but even though he doesn’t post on his own, a lot of fans still assumed he was playing a role behind the camera.

According to Mendes, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“How many of your photos are taken by Ryan,” one of her Instagram followers recently asked in the comments section of a photo she posted.

“None that I post,” Mendes responded. “My friends take them and I take theirs. It‘s a girl thang :)”

While she didn’t exactly say that Gosling’s photos aren’t good enough to make it on the ‘gram, we all know our girlfriends know how to get those angles just a little better.

Another fan asked about her attire in the photo, curious about the pockets on her dress. Eva took the time to reply to her follower, also shutting down any possible pregnancy rumors in the process.

“Do you have pockets on the dress!? 👀” she asked, to which Mendes said, “Yes ! Pockets ! And I look a little preggo but I’m Just pulling on my pockets. Lotsa love!”

Eva made headlines earlier this year for more of her activity on social media, where she opened up about some of her personal thoughts when it comes to parenting.

In the Instagram post in April, Mendes revealed that she’s always asked trivial questions in interviews, like her favorite red carpet dress--But as a mother, there are other issues she wants to discuss, like her favorite parenting quote.

So, she decided to post the quote herself, which reads, “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.”