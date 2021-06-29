Is Hilaria Baldwin having a seventh baby? She wouldn’t mind expanding more her family

Hilaria Baldwin is not intimidated by motherhood! The mom of six, although she may have her hands full, having one more baby would make a lot of difference in her case.

“I have more than enough on my plate with 6 kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”

©Hilaria Baldwin





Hilaria is married to actor Alec Baldwin and shares two daughters: 7-year-old Carmen Gabriela and María Lucía Victoria, three months. And sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4½, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 9½ months.

“I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother‘s Day photo of all 6 of them...because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS 🤪! But, they were actually great sports and I’m glad we made the effort—it goes so fast after all, right?” she said on Mother’s Day.

“I love you all, from my babies to my mama to my grandmothers that have passed, my mother in law, my honorary mamas, my aunts and my tias, my cuñada and my sister-in-laws, my nieces, my girlfriend mamas, all of you amazing mothers who have built this community here with me,” she continued. ”Human mama, fur mama, mama who knows the pain of a child passing, or the longing to be a mama, the mamas who find themselves mommying in ways they never expected....it doesn‘t matter-being a mama is a title we take in when we love and care for another being.”