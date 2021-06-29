Jennifer Lopez wore a matching sweat suit to go furniture shopping with Emme

Jennifer Lopez took a break from her romantic, PDA-filled dates with Ben Affleck to do a little mother-daughter shopping with her mini me. The singer was spotted out in Hollywood on Saturday for some furniture shopping with manager Benny Medina and 13-year-old Emme.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Emme furniture shopping on Saturday.

The 51-year-old dressed comfortably in a brown sweatsuit, with her brown hair clipped back. She accessorized with gold rimmed glasses and big gold hoops. She carried a white snakeskin print back and matching white Nike sneakers.

Emme, who has her own eclectic style, was dressed in a black graphic tee under an oversized brown flannel, paired with jeans, black sneakers, and her dyed green short hair.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Emme having a mother-daughter day.

Just the night before, the triple threat and Affleck were seen grabbing dinner at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio where they dined alone in a private room for two hours, according to Vanity Fair.

According to People, a source said, They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing. They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.”

Photos from their date night showed Lopez laughing in the passenger seat next to the actor. Another source told People, “she spends as much time with Ben as possible” these days.