Jennifer Lopez wore a matching sweat suit to go furniture shopping with Emme

Jennifer Lopez took a break from her romantic, PDA-filled dates with Ben Affleck to do a little mother-daughter shopping with her mini me. The singer was spotted out in Hollywood on Saturday for some furniture shopping with manager Benny Medina and 13-year-old Emme.
The 51-year-old dressed comfortably in a brown sweatsuit, with her brown hair clipped back. She accessorized with gold rimmed glasses and big gold hoops. She carried a white snakeskin print back and matching white Nike sneakers.
Emme, who has her own eclectic style, was dressed in a black graphic tee under an oversized brown flannel, paired with jeans, black sneakers, and her dyed green short hair.
Just the night before, the triple threat and Affleck were seen grabbing dinner at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio where they dined alone in a private room for two hours, according to Vanity Fair.
According to People, a source said, They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing. They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.”
Photos from their date night showed Lopez laughing in the passenger seat next to the actor. Another source told People, “she spends as much time with Ben as possible” these days.
It seems as though the famous couple is getting more serious as the days go on. Earlier this month headlines read that Lopez is getting rid of her Miami rental property to move to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck.
According to E! a source said, “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall. She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”