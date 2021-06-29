Cardi B flaunts her baby bump for a night out following surprise pregnancy announcement

Now that Cardi B doesn’t have to hide her growing bump from the world, she’s enjoying a night out on the town with her other half, Offset.
The 28-year-old wore a skin-tight tiger printed dress that cradled her baby bump as they went inside for a bite to eat. The couple dined at Innovative Dining Group’s BOA Steakhouse, where they feasted on items like spaghetti and meatballs, petit filet, BLT wedge, cajun style prawns, and crab legs.
This night out on the town came following the BET Awards, bringing all of the biggest names in music, movies, TV, and entertainment to the West Coast for the weekend.
The “Be Careful” rapper took a page out of Beyoncé’s handbook on Sunday, June 27, by using an awards show performance to let the world know she’s pregnant, taking the stage during Migos’ appearance at the BET Awards to reveal her baby bump for the first time.
Cardi surprised fans as she burst onstage with her husband and his partners, Takeoff and Quavo, to perform their collaboration, “Type S**t.” She took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a black bedazzled Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit, which had a sheer panel exposing the rapper’s pregnant belly.
This new addition will be Cardi and Offset’s second child together. In addition to their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, Offset has three other children: 6-year-old daughter Kalea, 6-year-old son Kody, and 11-year-old Jordan, from previous relationships.
Some fans were surprised by Cardi’s pregnancy announcement following a rough 2020 for her and Offset, with the rapper filing for divorce following more allegations of infidelity.
Luckily, they worked through things, which she explained in her caption underneath a photo from her maternity shoot.
“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi wrote. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗”