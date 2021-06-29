Shawn Mendes reveals terrifying fight with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is sharing more details about his relationship with Camila Cabello, admitting that one of his biggest fears is to “be evil.”

The successful singer recently appeared on the Man Enough podcast, and was asked by co-host Justin Baldoni about his greatest strength, weakness, and his biggest fear.

Shawn decided to talk about what terrifies him the most, revealing that he had a recent argument with his 24-year-old girlfriend and realized he is really scared of being evil, stating “I don‘t want to be bad.”

He went on to explain how things went down, adding that maybe there’s “a little bit of darkness inside” of him, but “letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling.“

Shawn said he initially raised his voice at Camila and she said “I don‘t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?”

To which the artist “got so defensive” and said, “I wasn‘t raising my voice at you!” however he noticed he had raised his voice, “and then I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ’Oh god, this is the worst.’”

Shawn said Camila later comforted him and were able to talk about their fight 20 minutes later, as he said to her “God, that was a whole thing and I‘m really sorry.”

He also suggested that it’s easy to get carried away with our emotions, explaining that “you think you‘re being vulnerable and saying the right thing, but you’re really just defending yourself.”