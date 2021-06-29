Lizzo’s latest outfit shows she is also a work of art

Mona Lisa, who? Leonardo da Vinci’s half-length portrait painting has competition! Recently Lizzo stepped out wearing a black corset printed with the worldwide known archetypal masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance. The only thing is that the singer, rapper, songwriter, and flutist pinned down her face on it.

The Detroit native went out to dinner with friends in LA, pairing her top with a fuzzy pink coat and skirt set, a matching Prada bag, black sandals, and a silver choker necklace. The superstar also rocked a two-tone wig that made her look like a Michigan Barbie.

©Lizzo



Mona Lizzo

The 33-year-old singer’s fashion statement received a lot of attention and compliments; however, the real meaning behind her fit is purely self-love. “Be your own cheerleader!!! Nobody gonna do it better than yourself!!!!” a person advised. “Better than the original,” wrote a fan, while another asked, “Soooooo when are you selling that top?”

We definitely believe that “Mona Lizzo” should be featured in museums, but we’ll enjoy the breathing version in the meantime.