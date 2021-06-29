Lizzo’s latest outfit shows she is also a work of art

Mona Lisa, who? Leonardo da Vinci’s half-length portrait painting has competition! Recently Lizzo stepped out wearing a black corset printed with the worldwide known archetypal masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance. The only thing is that the singer, rapper, songwriter, and flutist pinned down her face on it.
The Detroit native went out to dinner with friends in LA, pairing her top with a fuzzy pink coat and skirt set, a matching Prada bag, black sandals, and a silver choker necklace. The superstar also rocked a two-tone wig that made her look like a Michigan Barbie.
The 33-year-old singer’s fashion statement received a lot of attention and compliments; however, the real meaning behind her fit is purely self-love. “Be your own cheerleader!!! Nobody gonna do it better than yourself!!!!” a person advised. “Better than the original,” wrote a fan, while another asked, “Soooooo when are you selling that top?”
We definitely believe that “Mona Lizzo” should be featured in museums, but we’ll enjoy the breathing version in the meantime.
As if one statement look wasn’t enough, Lizzo served us magic once again by wearing a platinum pixie haircut with matching eyebrows. “Okay but blonde Lizzo can get it,” a fan wrote, while another added: “How can you pull off literally any look? Teach me.”
Undoubtedly, nobody loves Lizzo like Lizzo loves Lizzo. During a Zoom conversation in May, hosted by Dove for the brand’s Self-Esteem Project, the “Truth Hurts” singer said she has “nothing to hide” anymore.
“As most people know, I did an interview about What’s Underneath Project years ago, and I took off all my clothes. I took my wig off and talked about the things I loved about myself. I was like, if anybody wants to see how I really look, all they got to do is go to YouTube,” Lizzo said at the time.
“From then on, I was like, I have nothing to hide. There’s no shame anymore. I just post myself. It’s like, you take me as I am. You don’t have to love me,” the star continued.
“I’m going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life,” she said. “I need to find a way to like myself. I was body negative for a long time.”
She continued, “Most people are taught that body negativity is normal, right? Then I became body positive, which is the opposite of that. It’s disruptive. I believe everything I say about my body. But to push this conversation forward, we need to normalize it.”