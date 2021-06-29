Liam Hemsworth went grocery shopping with model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth has been laying low in Australia these days, although earlier this week, he was seen out with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks to pick up some groceries at a local supermarket.

©GrosbyGroup



Liam Hemsworth was spotted shopping with his girlfriend.

The 31-year-old looked casual and comfortable wearing a fitted white t-shirt paired with green pants and a black beanie. His 22-year-old girlfriend wore a light blue sweater with stripes on the sleeves, jeans, and black boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Liam Hemsworth looked casual out grabbing groceries.

Hemsworth was seen carrying a cardboard box of items they must have purchased while on his way out of the store.

Not too long after ending things with ex Miley Cyrus, the 31-year-old actor was spotted out with Brooks in late 2019 getting brunch.

Then earlier this month, ‘The Hunger Games’ actor finally made their relationship Instagram official by posting two feed pictures of him and Brooks at the Gold Dinner.