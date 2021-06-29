Liam Hemsworth went grocery shopping with model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth has been laying low in Australia these days, although earlier this week, he was seen out with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks to pick up some groceries at a local supermarket.
The 31-year-old looked casual and comfortable wearing a fitted white t-shirt paired with green pants and a black beanie. His 22-year-old girlfriend wore a light blue sweater with stripes on the sleeves, jeans, and black boots.
Hemsworth was seen carrying a cardboard box of items they must have purchased while on his way out of the store.
Not too long after ending things with ex Miley Cyrus, the 31-year-old actor was spotted out with Brooks in late 2019 getting brunch.
Then earlier this month, ‘The Hunger Games’ actor finally made their relationship Instagram official by posting two feed pictures of him and Brooks at the Gold Dinner.
He captioned one of the photos, “Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health. Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children’s hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner.”
A source told E! about Brooks and Hemsworth’s relationship, “His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley,” the insider explained. ”They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.”
“The family very much approves and likes having her around,” the insider told E!. ”They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him.”
“Gabriella is quiet, low key. She loves to be alone with Liam and isn‘t seeking attention from others. Gabriella is young but adores him. She gets along with his parents and his closest friends. The moment they started dating, they had incredible chemistry,” another source said.