Alex Rodriguez posts shirtless summer selfie after post-breakup weight loss

Alex Rodriguez is living his best life following his break-up from Jennifer Lopez and the weight loss journey he went on after.

The baseball-star-turned-entrepreneur shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday, June 27, which showed him fully embracing the warm summer weather. A-Rod was shirtless while stretched out on top of a floating mat on the water, wearing black swim trunks, sunglasses, and flashing a huge smile.

“I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up! And I’m good with that. #perfectweather ☀️,” Rodriguez wrote in his caption.

This playful post comes about two months after he first debuted his “dad bod” weight loss, posting a before-and-after photo comparing his body in December 2020 to his fitness progress in April 2021.

That was the same month he and his fiancée of two years, Jennifer Lopez, officially ended their engagement, following months of rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

While he never said his fitness transformation was a result of his relationship troubles, it seems like fitness is something he has been leaning on since the split--even posting pictures in the gym with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Back in April, following the end of their engagement, a source claimed that the former MLB star was having a much tougher time letting go of the relationship than Lopez was.

“She is very strong and will continue to follow her heart,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “Alex seems to have a harder time letting go. He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over.”