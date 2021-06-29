Megan Fox’s kids make a surprise appearance during her interview

Megan Fox does her best to keep her children’s lives private, but sometimes, they can’t help but make their way into the spotlight.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass actress gave fans a small glimpse at her home life on Monday, June 28 when her kids crashed her Today interview, crawling in and out of frame as she answered questions.

“They just woke up. It’s 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago, and it just is what it is,” the mom told co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie. “You always have to make it work.”

She continued, explaining, “I’m in the house that we’re staying in right now, this is the living room area. And they all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie. So, they just woke up.”

For the rest of the conversation, Fox struggled to keep a straight face while promoting her new movie, Till Death, while her kids--Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green--continued to walk around in the background.

“Here comes another one,” the actress joked as Journey ran by her. “Journey, you’ve got to crawl.”

She went on to speak more about her children, explaining her desire to stop them from growing up so fast.

“I wish there was a way--I’m sure a lot of moms feel this way--where you could, just every once in a while for a day, put them all back at that 2, 3-year-old period,” she said. “It’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly. I actually struggle with that a lot, I cry about it all the time, because they grow up so fast.”

Fox continued, “My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at it. It’s painful to love something so much. But I have three boys. They are hilarious. They don’t listen to me at all.”