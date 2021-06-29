Justin Bieber asked fans who were waiting outside of his apartment to leave

Being a celebrity comes with a lot of perks but fame can also take a toll on one’s personal life. We often see celebrities swarmed by paparazzi, making everyday tasks such as going to the grocery store or getting gas a big event. Sometimes, stars will even have fans swarm their homes, invading their privacy.

In a recent TikTok video, singer Justin Bieber is seen talking to a group of people waiting outside of his New York City apartment to take his picture or get an autograph about the issue of his property being invaded by fans.

The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows the ‘Peaches’ singer being asked by a fan to get a hug. To the fan’s surprise, Bieber declined the request and explained how he doesn’t appreciate fans stalking his home. Watch the TikTok video here.

“This is where I live,” he shared. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”

Anyone who closely follows Bieber knows this is not the first time the singer has addressed fans who wait outside of his home, hoping for a glimpse of the 27-year-old.