Is Tristan Thompson trying to get a second chance with Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may have broken up, but the basketball star is still declaring his love for the famous reality star.

Loading the player...

Khloe recently celebrated her 37th birthday, receiving the sweetest messages and feeling the love from her family and friends.

However fans of the popular Kardashian didn’t expect Tristan to share his feelings for the star, as the split became public following rumors that suggested he had cheated once again.

The 30-year-old NBA player took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the mother of his daughter True, wishing her a happy birthday and thanking her “for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.”

Tristan also included three photos showing his close relationship with Khloe, one during his 30th birthday, a candid photo of the pair laughing, and a picture with their beautiful 3-year-old daughter.