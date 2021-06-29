Is Tristan Thompson trying to get a second chance with Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may have broken up, but the basketball star is still declaring his love for the famous reality star.
Khloe recently celebrated her 37th birthday, receiving the sweetest messages and feeling the love from her family and friends.
However fans of the popular Kardashian didn’t expect Tristan to share his feelings for the star, as the split became public following rumors that suggested he had cheated once again.
The 30-year-old NBA player took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the mother of his daughter True, wishing her a happy birthday and thanking her “for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.”
Tristan also included three photos showing his close relationship with Khloe, one during his 30th birthday, a candid photo of the pair laughing, and a picture with their beautiful 3-year-old daughter.
“Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day,” he stated.
The former couple had recently gotten back together, however a recent confession made by model Sydney Chase, revealed that Tristan had allegedly hooked up with her while he was still with Khloe.
Fans of Khloe were quick to share their thoughts on Tristan’s Instagram post, defending the star and entrepreneur. Writing, “Noooo leave her alone,” while another person commented “Not sure love is the word for it dawg… u walked all over her very blatantly.”