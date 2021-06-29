Leslie Grace’s parents’ reaction to the ‘In the Heights’ billboard is the most adorable thing you’ll see today

Leslie Grace has a million reasons to smile! The New York-born Dominican singer and actress took a trip to Times Square to enjoy the In the Heights billboard, where she appears alongside cast members Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, and Corey Hawkins.

The three-time Latin Grammy Award nominee shared the heartwarming moment with her parents, who were visibly moved and excited to see their daughter starring as Nina Rosario, the critically acclaimed film musical. The 26-year-old Bronx native also took the opportunity to thank them for all their continued support.

©Leslie Grace



Leslie Grace and her parents

“When you realize your dream is a reality, and you owe it all to the ones who came before you and risked it all on a sueñito,” Leslie wrote before sharing an emotional embrace with her parents. The video also has a Doreen Montalvo and Rubén Blades’ rendition of “Breathe” — a sweet nod to the film and Leslie’s newfound success.

“Some gratitud to end this week... this moment is STILL so surreal. If it weren’t for you ma + pa… I really couldn’t have ever dreamt this big. Thank you for giving my dreams wings and always fanning the flame,” the star added in the caption.

In The Heights plot tells the story of a Dominican New York City-based bodega owner who hopes for a better life, not knowing that what makes his life better is the loving community around him.

The 2021 American musical drama film directed by Jon M. Chu stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, singer Marc Anthony, and Jimmy Smits.

Released on June 11, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.