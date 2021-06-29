Christina Aguilera breaks silence about Britney Spears conservatorship ‘it is unacceptable’

Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to support Britney Spears‘ pleas to end her conservatorship. As noted by Page Six, Aguilera, along with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling first met Spears in 1993 on the set of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in its sixth season on the Disney Channel. As they grew up, the singers were constantly compared to each other in the late 1990s and early 2000s when they were at the height of their career and it was one of the manufactured rivalries fans obsessed over.On Monday night Aguilera took to Instagram to support Britney’s quest for freedom with a lengthy and powerful statement about a woman’s right to her body, and her own happiness. Read the touching statement below.

©GettyImages



Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera 2000

In the screenshot posted to her Instagram story, Aguilera wrote, “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied, or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating, and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

©@xtina



Christina Aguilera IG story

During Britney‘s court appearance she explained that she wanted to have more children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari but can’t because she has an IUD that her conservators refuse to let her remove, because they do not want her to conceive. Aguilera responded to the heartbreaking claims and wrote, “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing, and her own happiness.”

Aguilera wasn’t done and shared another screenshot explaining, “While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation — all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”