Jason Sudeikis confirms relationship with Keeley Hazell following split from Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and his “Ted Lasso” co-star Keeley Hazel have gone from casually dating to showing adorable PDA, confirming they’re a couple. The Hollywood couple sparked dating rumors back in February but hasn’t been photographed since. A source close to Sudeikis told PEOPLE they’ve “been seeing each other,” and in photos published by the outlet, they looked very much like a couple as they strolled through New York City. Hazell was locked onto his arm with a huge smile on her face and they took in the sights. According to Page Six, she went to the big apple just to visit him.

When rumors of their relationship started to spread in February a source told E! News “He‘s enjoying spending time with her, but it’s casual for now.” Adding, “They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It’s been nice for him while he’s in London to have someone to spend time with. He’s not looking for anything serious.”

Sudeikis met the model and actress on the set of Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), where she played Chris Pine’s assistant. Then they worked together on a few episodes of Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” and she played “Bex,” the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head’s character, “Rupert.”

©TheGrosbyGroup



Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Hazell seems to be the only person Sudeikis has dated since his split with Olivia Wilde last year. News of their split came in November and by January Page Six confirmed she was dating Harry Styles. A source told the outlet at the time that Sudeikis was “heartbroken” over the news. Thankfully time heals all wounds and it seems like Sudeikis is opening up his heart for new love.

As for the exes, they made it clear their family would always come first as they continue to coparent their two kids, Daisy Josephine, 4, and Otis Alexander, 7. “The split happened at the beginning of the year. It‘s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE after news of their split.