Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finally put an end to 10-year long divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally getting close to finalizing their controversial divorce, following the 2011 scandal and split after 25 years of marriage.

The Hollywood actor and the journalist called it quits after Arnold confessed he was the father of Joseph Baena, following a romance with his maid at their family home.

However the former couple have made very little progress for almost a decade, and are now rumored to be close to making an agreement, as it was recently reported that Arnold filed a “declaration of disclosure.”

A close source to the two famous celebrities also stated that they both want to finish the legal case and are “trying to wrap things,” indicating that this is a “good sign they are getting close.”

The documents filed by the 73-year-old star must be served on the other party “before or at the time you enter into an agreement resolving property or support issues,” which means they might be ready to finalize the legal battle.

It was also reported that Arnold and Maria share a fortune of $400 million, however they failed to sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding in 1986, and this could be the reason for the 10-year divorce.

The two stars share four children, 31-year-old Katherine, 29-year-old Christina, 27-year-old Patrick and 23-year-old Christopher.