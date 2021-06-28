Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband respond to Britney Spears emotional testimony

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson, is sharing his thoughts about the controversial statements that were released last week, following the long-awaited conservatorship hearing.

The husband of Jamie Lynn Spears defended the family and told the New York Post that every member of the family just wants the best for the iconic singer.

However Britney was very clear during her testimony, revealing that she would like to sue her family, and preferred to share what really happened during the 13-year conservatorship, “instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Watson assured that Britney’s family loves her and he “wouldn‘t be around people who” didn’t want the best for her, adding “who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?“

Jamie Lynn also went on to address the situation after receiving a series of negative comments on her social media accounts, with fans blaming her for some of the issues the singer described last week.

“Maybe I didn‘t support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform but let me assure you that I’ve supported her long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she explained.

The actress also declared that her sister knows that she loves and supports her, and confessed she is “so proud of her for using her voice,” and for requesting new counsel “like I told her many years ago.”