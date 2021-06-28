Zendaya flawlessly paid style homage to Beyonce at the 2021 BET Awards

A lot of exciting moments happened at last night’s BET Awards including Cardi B and Offset’s pregnancy announcement and Zendaya paying fashion homage to Beyonce.

The actress wore a longer version of the purple Versace dress Beyonce wore for her 2013 performance of “Crazy in Love” at the BET Awards. Zendaya wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail and completed her look with custom-dyed Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, Bulgari yellow diamonds, according to People magazine.

To further channel her inner Beyonce, the ‘Euphoria’ actress captioned the post, ‘Crazy in love.’ According to People, back in 2013 when Queen Bey wore the original mini version of the spring/summer Versace dress, it was a big moment in the singer’s career as it was the day her debut solo album ‘Dangerously in Love’ came out.

Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach have created some fabulous looks for this year’s award show season. “It‘s such a collaborative process, but I always get what I want in the end,” Roach said, according to Harper’s Bazaar back in April about working with and styling the actress.

“I like to joke and think that I‘m the boss, but she’s really the boss. She trusts me to bring her the things that I think are the best and that really suits her and really speaks to who she is as this fashion phenom,” he also said during the interview.