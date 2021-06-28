Kim Kardashian makes the gas station her runway while wearing her ex-husband’s YEEZY line

It seems like things are all good between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, following news of his romance with supermodel Irina Shayk.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got all dressed up for a casual trip to the gas station in Los Angeles with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Friday, June 25.

In the photos, Kim is rocking a skin tight vintage Christian Dior dress and a pair of nude strappy heels. On top, she proved it’s all love between her and Ye by wearing a jacket from his Yeezy Season 3 collection. She accessorized with an orange Hermès mini Kelly bag, giving her outfit another pop of color

Kardashian recently opened up about what led to her divorce from West for the first time, alluding to differences highlighted during the 2020 Presidential election.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” she told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion earlier this month. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

She continued, “I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.” The former couple, who got married in May 2014, share four children: 8-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm.

This message of solidarity from Kim comes after Kanye was spotted at Villa La Coste in France for the Yeezy mogul’s birthday. The pictures of them together were taken the same day Ye’s ex-wife wished him a happy birthday, telling him she loves him “for life.”

“They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy,” a source told PEOPLE. “He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France.”