Zoë Kravitz is honoring the LGBTQ+ festivities with a selfie

Zoë Kravitz is proud to be her authentic self! The star is honoring the LGBT festivities with a selfie. “Proud AF. HAPPY PRIDEEEEEEEEEEEE!” wrote Kravitz in her image posing with her tongue out.

The daughter of actor-musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet is known for her role as a bisexual woman in the HULU series High Fidelity. Although the actress and model is heterosexual, she considers herself an ally.

Fans thank the star for her support and praise her beauty. “Beautiful woman <3 happy pride 💋,” a follower wrote. “So there’s a chance we can date 😍😍😍😍😍,” another person said making her moves.

Zoë Kravitz recently filed for divorce from Karl Glusman. After a year and six months, the actress officially called it quits in January. In the past, she has been linked to Chris Pine, Noah Gabriel Becker, Penn Badgley, Ezra Miller, Michael Fassbender, Ben Foster, and Twin Shadow.