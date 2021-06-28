Kim Kardashian & SKIMS partner with Team USA on official Olympic loungewear

From her divorce to studying 12 hours a day to become a lawyer, Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate--but she still couldn’t pass up an opportunity to work with Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Less than two years after launching her shapewear and loungewear brand, SKIMS, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is partnering with Team USA on a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all the female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The opportunity to design pieces for such a special occasion would be an honor for almost anyone, but this was all the more special for Kim, considering her step-father Caitlyn Jenner’s status as a Gold Medal Olympian.

As an introduction to their partnership, she posted some of the campaign photos along with a lengthy caption explaining how much this means to her.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad,” she wrote. “As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

Kim continued, writing, “When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM 🇺🇸”

“Thanks to the amazing Team USA athletes who took part,” she concluded, tagging the athletes pictured in her photos including Alex Morgan, Scout Bassett, A‘ja Wilson, Dalilah Muhammad, and Haley Anderson.