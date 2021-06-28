Khloe Kardashian got showered in sweet wishes from her family and friends for her 37th birthday

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday this past Sunday showered in love and many birthday posts. The Good American founder’s famous family and friends each took to social media to declare their love for Kardashian on her birthday.

Momager, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to put up a lengthy post to toast her daughter’s birthday that could bring a tear to anyone’s eye. The caption read, “Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny ❤️😍🙏🥰🥳🎂😘”

Younger sister Kylie Jenner posted a series of throwback pictures with a caption reading, “my sister, my soulmate, my best friend! i will find you in every lifetime! to know you is to love you. happy birthday to the most special soul!! i’m so blessed to have you by my side. words can’t describe how much you mean to me. you deserve the world and more 🌎 🤍.”