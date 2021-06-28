Alessandra Ambrosio’s boyfriend Richard Lee playfully bites her during bikini photoshoot

Alessandra Ambrosio has a new companion for all of her swimsuit photoshoots--and it looks like he’s enjoying the view just as much as all of her loyal followers.

The star and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, are currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, soaking up the sun while they pack on the PDA in a spacious pool overlooking the beach. Fans are used to seeing pictures of the supermodel looking stunning in a swimsuit, but this time around, her other half is co-starring in her campaign.

Ambrosio posted a series of eight photos onto Instagram on Sunday, June 27, showing off the luxury villa she’s staying at while also showcasing her relationship. The photo that caught most people’s attention shows the model laying on her stomach while her boyfriend jokingly takes a bite out of her backside.

©Alessandra Ambrosio





“Summer’s in the air and baby heaven’s in your eyes,” she wrote in her caption, quoting a Lana Del Rey song. She added the blue heart emoji at the end, mimicking the color of the blue water and the color of Richard’s eyes.

She also included some more snaps of herself in the revealing bikini: a strapless black top and barely-there matching bottoms. In some of the snaps, she’s wearing a pair of chunky sunglasses and also enjoying a poolside drink.

©Alessandra Ambrosio





Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee were first seen together in late February, when they went on a dinner date to Nobu in Malibu. Only a week later, they were seen on the move once again, shopping for food together and packing on the PDA at another restaurant.

While Richard may not be as well-known as his girlfriend, he also works in the same industry, being represented by famous modeling agencies Wilhelmina and LA Models.