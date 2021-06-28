Ariana Grande posts rare video kissing husband Dalton Gomez for her 28th birthday

Ariana Grande likes to keep her love life fairly private, but now that she’s a married woman, she is sharing a little more of her relationship on social media.

The “thank u, next” singer celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday, June 26, and of course, she received a ton of love from fans and famous friends alike all over social media.

Grande even wished herself a happy birthday, sending a sweet message to the little girl she was before growing up into the international superstar she is today.

“hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !” she wrote under an adorable throwback baby photo.

The next day, following an outpouring of love from social media, Ariana posted a rare video of her with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

The short clip, which Grande posted on her Instagram Story, shows the newly married couple smiling into the camera while Gomez plays with a slinky and the singer wraps her arms around him. At the end, they share a sweet kiss, which is slightly obstructed by the brim of Dalton’s hat.

“Deeply thankful for so much love,” she wrote over the video, likely referring to the private celebration she shared with family and friends in addition to all of the social media praise.

©Ariana Grande





Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s home in Montecito, California on May 15, 2021.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people,” a source told PEOPLE following the wedding. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn‘t be happier.”

For the ceremony, Grande wore a custom white dress by Vera Wang, while her husband sported a suit by Tom Ford. According to Vogue, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera--just like the lyrics of her song, “thank u, next” predicted (“One day I’ll walk down the aisle, Holding hands with my mama.”)