Courtney Love calls Olivia Rodrigo ‘rude’ after releasing a promo similar to her Hole album cover

Courtney Love is after Olivia Rodrigo! The 56-year-old singer and songwriter is accusing Rodrigo of plagiarism and labeled her as ‘rude’ for releasing a promo similar to her Hole album cover without credits.
At first, Love shared on social media a repost of the 18-year-old image with a cryptic message. “Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo,” she wrote, leaving fans confused if she was praising or shading the fellow singer and actress.
Fanatics later learned that Love was passive-aggressive towards Rodrigo’s image. The teenage singer appears dressed as a prom queen with smudged mascara, wearing a tiara and holding a bouquet of flowers.
Olivia Rodrigo deadass copied Courtney Loves 1994 “Live Through This” album cover 👎👎 pic.twitter.com/TCxvPn5FsO— seth (@SethEverett20) June 28, 2021
“She didn’t ask. So bit of both. I dig manners,” Love told a fan who said it wasn’t sure if she was upset or not.
In another message, Love says Rodrigo should’ve asked for permission to recreate the image. “it was rude of her, and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth. It’s happened my whole career so i.d.c. But manners is manners,” Love said.
The singer noted in another comment that “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. And he really [sic] I’m very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb throwing. This persons music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude and I gave [sic] every right to stick up for my work...”
After so many comments and mentions, Rodrigo reacted and told Courtney she loves her. “love u and live through this sooooo much,” Rodrigo wrote.
Love replied, “Olivia-you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”
Cortney’s comments also came with many backlashes and said that Love’s attitude is wrong and she is a hypocrite because Sissy Spacek’s performance also inspired her in Carrie.
Although Love denies the allegations and claims the cover was an original idea. “I’ve asked her for flowers and a note, your right. It’s rude not to be asked. I know Ellen von unwerth isn’t amused. And just to clarify? The Brian de Palma classic ‘Carrie’ is another thing. My cover was my original idea. A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire? I don’t know,” she said.
However, the photographer, Ellen von Unwerth, confirmed Love was inspired by Carrie. “Courtney Love called me,” von Unwerth shared of she and Love’s first conversation about the cover. “We were on the phone for one hour. I didn’t say much but listened, and Courtney had the idea of re-enacting the scene of the [1976] movie Carrie, which I loved, too.”