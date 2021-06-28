Courtney Love calls Olivia Rodrigo ‘rude’ after releasing a promo similar to her Hole album cover

Courtney Love is after Olivia Rodrigo! The 56-year-old singer and songwriter is accusing Rodrigo of plagiarism and labeled her as ‘rude’ for releasing a promo similar to her Hole album cover without credits.

At first, Love shared on social media a repost of the 18-year-old image with a cryptic message. “Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo,” she wrote, leaving fans confused if she was praising or shading the fellow singer and actress.

Fanatics later learned that Love was passive-aggressive towards Rodrigo’s image. The teenage singer appears dressed as a prom queen with smudged mascara, wearing a tiara and holding a bouquet of flowers.

Olivia Rodrigo deadass copied Courtney Loves 1994 “Live Through This” album cover 👎👎 pic.twitter.com/TCxvPn5FsO — seth (@SethEverett20) June 28, 2021

“She didn’t ask. So bit of both. I dig manners,” Love told a fan who said it wasn’t sure if she was upset or not.

In another message, Love says Rodrigo should’ve asked for permission to recreate the image. “it was rude of her, and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth. It’s happened my whole career so i.d.c. But manners is manners,” Love said.

The singer noted in another comment that “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. And he really [sic] I’m very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb throwing. This persons music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude and I gave [sic] every right to stick up for my work...”