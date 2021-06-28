Cardi B announced her pregnancy in the most iconic way

Cardi B is pregnant with her second baby! The ‘Money’ singer followed in Beyonce’s footsteps yesterday by revealing her pregnancy during her performance at Sunday’s BET Awards. If you could recall, Queen B shocked everyone at the end of her performance at the 2011 VMAs when she showed off her growing belly on stage revealing that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins.

At last night’s show, the rapper was onstage with her husband Offset and his group Migos to perform the song “Type S--” in a black bedazzled Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit which had a sheer panel exposing Cardi’s pregnant belly.

Cardi clearly planned this announcement perfectly as she posted an Instagram post at the same time her performance was happening. The photo Cardi posted was of her posing with a white cast mold over her chest and belly. She captioned it, “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn.”

It was a surprise to many that Cardi and Offset are expecting, considering the couple has had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship. Last fall, the couple filed for divorce but eventually reconciled a month later and then went on vacation together for Valentine’s Day.