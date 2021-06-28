Chris Crocker known for viral ‘Leave Britney Alone’ video, says she ‘deserves to be free and happy’

After gaining fame in September 2007 from the viral video “Leave Britney Alone!” Chris Crocker has made headlines after Britney Spears addressed her conservatorship case. The 14-year-old video in which Crocker tearfully defended Spears’ comeback performance at the MTV Video Music Awards resurfaced after people took social media to say the internet celebrity was right the whole time.

Chris Crocker was on the right side of history pic.twitter.com/eCLcTq0Syy — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) June 24, 2021

Although Crocker received over four million views in two days, gained international media attention and a lot of criticism, they said this is not about them, but the living pop legend and her freedom. “Keep the energy on BRITNEY‘s voice being HEARD,” he posted on Instagram, asking people to stop mentioning his name in the case.

According to Crocker, whose real name is Christopher Darren Cunningham, the message wasn’t well-received, even from the LGBTQ+ community. Now they are suffering from Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and are afraid that remembering the traumatizing experiences triggers any symptoms.

“I was already taking hits from the LGBT community saying I was an embarrassment for crying over a celebrity, and I was feminine and gender-expressive at the time, which wasn’t accepted,” he explained. “But I felt like; I’m taking all these hits, some physical at gay bars, and the person I made this about doesn’t like me,” they said, referring to tabloids releasing stories about Spears hating the viral video.