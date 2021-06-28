Serena Williams decided not to be part of the Tokyo Olympics for a ‘lot of reasons’

Serena Williams grew up to be one of the greatest tennis players and athletes of all time. Still, despite being a four-time Olympic gold medalist, the 39-year-old former world No. 1 won’t be going after her fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Michigan native told reporters that she might share the reasons she is not part of the major international multi-sport event in the future. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list, not that I’m aware of,” Williams said at Wimbledon on Sunday, as reported ESPN. “If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.” Williams added: “There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she said.

©ESPN



Serena Williams talking to reporters at Wimbledon

“I don’t really want to — I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry,” she continued. ”I have not thought about it. In the past, [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

Serena Williams won gold medals during the Olympics of 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016 — one in women’s singles and three in women’s doubles. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is a five-time winner of the WTA Tour Championships. Between 2002 and 2017, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranked her world No. 1 in singles on eight separate occasions.

©GettyImages



Serena Williams plays against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during a Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Ultimately, the decision to participate in the Games is an individual one, and as we emerge from the pandemic, we recognize and respect the personal decisions made by our top athletes regarding participation in the Tokyo Games,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier told the Associated Press.