Ricky Martin is impressed by a young kid who did the ‘Qué Rico Fuera’ dance challenge

Ricky Martin has a challenge for his and Paloma Mami’s new song “Qué Rico Fuera” and a young kid may have already won it. On Wednesday the singer reposted a video by the young Venezuelan artist and influencer Santiprince and his dance moves were impressive. Ricky left hands clapping emojis in the caption with a big smiley face. The video has over 2 million views to date.

Martin and Paloma Mami’s song was released on June 8th. He told Billboard, “I’ve been obsessed with her for a while now, I love that she’s very selective in her collaborations, and with this song, I threw my shot in the air and she liked it.”

Paloma recalled, “I think my manager was the one who told me that he had the song ready. I heard it and fell in love with it. It’s incredible to be on this catchy song and it’s just what I needed in my career.” Listen to the song again below and start working on the challenge and see if you catch the eye of Martin.