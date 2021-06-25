Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate their anniversary with steamy photo

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating 15 years of marriage by sharing an intimate glimpse at their relationship.

On Thursday, June 24, The Undoing actress 54 posted photo of her husband licking her neck as she tilts her head back in a moment of pure bliss.

“Happy Anniversary baby! 💋💋💋,” she wrote underneath the steamy snap, which speaks for itself.

In the picture, taken by photographer JR, Kidman is wearing a bejeweled gold top with matching red drop earrings and lipstick. While we can’t see much of Urban, beside his tongue, fans can see the country singer’s tattoos slightly peek out of his white shirt along with a set of three black earrings lined up along his ear.

Fans took to the comments to praise the couple on their ironclad marriage, also mentioning how great the photo they posted is.

“Well no one could ever say that these two aren’t crazy about each other,” one fan commented. “That’s for sure. #goals.”

“I need to go drink some ice water 🧊” wrote another, referencing just how fiery the picture is.

While he didn’t make his own post for their wedding anniversary this week, Keith Urban did share a more wholesome photo of him with his wife in honor of her birthday just a few days prior.

“Happy happy birthday babygirl !!!!!! ❤️🎊🎉😻👄” he wrote underneath the sweet picture, which shows the pair smiling and laughing as Nicole holds onto a bouquet of flowers. In the background, the couple is surrounded by heart-shaped balloons and other decorations, while Kidman rocks a birthday crown on top of her head.

15 years later, and these two are still having just as much fun together as they were when they first met.