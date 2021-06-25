Jennifer Garner compares her kids to fungus in the sweetest way possible

Jennifer Garner loves her kids more than anything, and because of that, she sees them everywhere she looks.

While the Yes Day actress posts a lot on social media, she keeps the uploads about her kids to a minimum--so fans were surprised to see her recent comparison in an Instagram Story.

On Wednesday, June 23, Jennifer to social media to share a seemingly random video that she ended up finding a way to compare to her children. Although odd, most parents can probably relate to the bittersweet sentiment.

The footage, which was an Instagram repost from the Science Channel account, showed the sped-up development of a mushroom as it grows throughout the course of it life in the wild. The transformation was beautiful, but because it was passing so quickly it got the Love, Simon star to start thinking about her own family members changing and growing in the blink of an eye.

©Jennifer Garner





“Please enjoy this accurate representation of my kids‘ current growth rate,” she joked alongside the post.

While most people probably wouldn’t love being compared to a fungus, kids are used to being embarrassed by their moms, and this is a sweet sentiment, nonetheless.

Garner’s undying love for her kids is proven by her cordial relationship with her husband Ben Affleck, as the two have really mastered the whole co-parenting thing.