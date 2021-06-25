Jennifer Garner compares her kids to fungus in the sweetest way possible

Jennifer Garner loves her kids more than anything, and because of that, she sees them everywhere she looks.
While the Yes Day actress posts a lot on social media, she keeps the uploads about her kids to a minimum--so fans were surprised to see her recent comparison in an Instagram Story.
On Wednesday, June 23, Jennifer to social media to share a seemingly random video that she ended up finding a way to compare to her children. Although odd, most parents can probably relate to the bittersweet sentiment.
The footage, which was an Instagram repost from the Science Channel account, showed the sped-up development of a mushroom as it grows throughout the course of it life in the wild. The transformation was beautiful, but because it was passing so quickly it got the Love, Simon star to start thinking about her own family members changing and growing in the blink of an eye.
“Please enjoy this accurate representation of my kids‘ current growth rate,” she joked alongside the post.
While most people probably wouldn’t love being compared to a fungus, kids are used to being embarrassed by their moms, and this is a sweet sentiment, nonetheless.
Garner’s undying love for her kids is proven by her cordial relationship with her husband Ben Affleck, as the two have really mastered the whole co-parenting thing.
Earlier this week, the 49-year-old was seen sporting a huge smile as she held hands with her 9-year-old son Samuel while making their way to spend some quality time with his dad. The former couple’s two daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, were not seen during the meet up, which happened in the Pacific Palisades.
Things aren’t only good between Ben and Jen, but with the whole family, with the actress dropping off their kids to celebrate Father’s Day with Affleck this past weekend.
“Ben spent Father’s Day with his mom, Chris, and his kids at his house,” a source told E! News. “Jen gave Chris Affleck a hug and kiss. They all seemed very cordial and happy to see each other. It looked like Ben had a nice low-key Father’s Day at home with his family.”