Khloé Kardashian celebrates 158 million followers on Instagram with her bestie True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian might be going through another breakup with Tristan Thompson but at least she has millions of followers on Instagram. On June 25th the Good American founder broke 158 million followers on the social media site and she celebrated by sharing some pics in sunglasses and a Fendi suit, posing with her adorable “bestie,” True Thompson. Khloe captioned the post, “158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I.” So if Khloé has 158 million followers, where does she rank with the rest of her famous family?

Turn out Khloé comes third when it comes to the most followed Kardashian/Jenner.

Kylie Jenner beats the whole family with 243 million followers and is the 5th most followed Instagram account worldwide.

Kim Kardashian is second with 231 million followers, ranking 7th worldwide.

Khloé Kardashian with 158 million followers.



Kendall Jenner follows Khloé with 171 million.

Kourtney Kardashian has the least amount amongst the sisters with a humble 129 million.

Momager Kris Jenner has 41.5 million and Caitlyn Jenner has 11.2 million. Although Rob doesn’t run his IG account, he has 2.4 million. The caption on his profile says, “Robert Kardashian does not post to this account. Account is run by Jenner Communications.”

According to Statista, the most followed IG account is Instagram, followed by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.