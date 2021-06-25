Will Smith reveals new details of his upcoming autobiography

Will Smith is not hiding his excitement for the release of his upcoming autobiography, titled Will.

The iconic actor took to Instagram to share some details for his fans and followers, explaining that he has been working on it for the past two years and it’s finally ready, adding that it has definitely been “a labor of love.”

He also encouraged everyone to pre-order his book, admitting that he is thrilled to share his story as it is his “first book ever!!”

The autobiography will be officially published on November 9, and readers can expect to find out more about his “transformation from a fearful child in a tense West Philadelphia home to one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history.”

The Grammy winner also talked about the beautiful artwork in the book, stating that “there’s levels to it,” as it has five layers, “each repping a different stage of my life...Beautiful!”

Will admitted he is grateful with everyone who has been supporting him, writing “I see all y‘all gettin’ your pre-orders in early for my book, THANK YOU!!”

The film producer and former rapper has had an incredible career in the entertainment industry, earning an Oscar nomination for Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness.

He also starred in some of the most famous box-office smashes, which included Independence Day, I Am Legend, Bad Boys and Men in Black.