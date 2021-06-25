Jennifer Aniston opened up about her current relationship with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt, admitting that despite their story together, they still remain friends.

The Hollywood actress surprised fans in September during a virtual table reading of the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with the two stars showing undeniable chemistry while Jennifer recited her line “You know how cute I always thought you were.“

The actress, who recently denied rumors of adoption, addressed the table reading during her latest interview, confessing that “It was absolutely fun.”

And although she thinks it might have been a little awkward for the viewers, she says they are “buddies” and “there‘s no oddness at all,” adding that it was for a great cause, fundraising for COVID-19 relief, with the help of Sean Penn’s community relief nonprofit.

The unexpected table reading, which was hosted by Dane Cook, followed the in-person reunion of Jennifer and Brad during the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, when the former couple were photographed smiling to each other backstage.

Jennifer recently talked about her love life and revealed she enjoys being single and is not looking to get married any time soon, expressing her interest in “finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That‘s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.“