Rihanna covers a matching shark tattoo she got with Drake

Rihanna is getting rid of the old with the new. Back in 2016, when RiRi was dating Drake, she decided to match the rapper not with a pair of sneakers or a tee but with a shark tattoo.

After years rocking the big fish on her ankle, during a recent outing with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, fans noticed that the singer covered the ink with a crown.

“Y‘all Rihanna covered Drake’s shark tattoo and i am simply NOT okay,” a fan wrote on Twitter. ”Rihanna covered up the matching tattoo she had with drake lmao don’t nobody feel my pain i promise,” another said.

Rihanna has moved on, and A$AP Rocky is crazy in love with her. In a GQ interview, the 32-year-old called her the “love of my life,” and he feels so much better with her. “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.” In addition to being crazy about Rihanna, the rapper revealed that the singer was the inspiration for his upcoming music.

In the interview, the rapper mentioned that he and Rihanna went on a cross-country road trip together in a tour bus during quarantine. “I think it‘s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view,” he said.

For three years, Rihanna dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel; however, they called it quits in January 2020. Soon after, rumors of a possible relationship with the rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, surfaced. “Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan,” a source told The Sun. “They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

Days later, another source said she is not dating. “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long, intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.” That source added that yes, “they have a long history, and she’s just having fun.”

Undoubtedly, the chemistry between the superstars is undeniable. In an interview with GQ, A$AP Rocky said the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna as a model for Fenty Beauty is that he has so much fun around her that it can be hard to focus. “I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s**t is comedy,” he said. “That‘s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”