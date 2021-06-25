Kaley Cuoco told about her summer travel plans and her love for the ‘Big Bang Theory’

Kaley Cuoco is not only a star and producer of the show, ‘The Flight Attendant,’ she is also a spokesperson for Priceline so it only makes sense that the actress has big dreams of jet setting around the globe this summer.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the 35-year-old said she is soon traveling to Iceland where she will be filming season two of the thriller series. When it comes to traveling, items Cuoco cannot leave her house without are, “Eye drops, iPad, earbuds, Kashwere blankets, and a Rollga foam roller. I can‘t leave home without those for my every day away,” she said during the interview.

The series is based on the Chris Bohjalian novel about a flight attendant who investigates the death of her one-night stand in a Bangkok, Thailand hotel room.

Next on her travel bucket list is “A safari in South Africa. As an animal lover, I think it would be incredible to interact with some of the most amazing animals,” as she said during the People interview.

Speaking of acting, Cuoco became a household name after starring as the character Penny in the 12 year sitcom, ‘Big Bang Theory.’ The 35-year-old actress recently told The Hollywood Reporter that “she would have played her Penny for 20 years if the show hadn‘t ended.”

“Coming from a sitcom of 12 years, it was about trying to do something different — but not so different that people are like, ‘Why is she doing that?’” she said of her work in ‘The Flight Attendant.’ ”It was a bit of a fine line.”