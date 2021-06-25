Kourtney Kardashian flashed her bejeweled teeth in sexy lingerie

We are used to seeing Kim Kardashian post photos of grills in her teeth but now her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian is joining the tooth trend as we saw in her most recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, the Poosh founder shared several pictures of herself posing in black and green lace lingerie with dark straight hair and bejeweled teeth. The 42-year-old flashed her pearly whites for the camera and licked her teeth to emphasize her new jewels.

She captioned the photo with a little devil emoji and fans flooded her comment section writing, “Travis I wanna mosh!”❤️‍🔥,” and “The last pic ‘when you’re trying to take a selfie and the kids walks in.’ I feel it sis. Still 🔥 tho.”

Speaking of sexy snaps, Kardashian and Travis Barker are still going strong of course and they don’t mind packing on the PDA. During a recent show where Barker and Machine Gun Kelly were playing, the drummer and reality TV star were spotted making out by a fan who actually got footage of it.

It seems that Barker and the mom of three are getting very serious. A source told Us Weekly that the musician could be popping the question any day now. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis. The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”