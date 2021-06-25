Channing Tatum shares for the first time a photo of his daughter’s face

Girl dad Channing Tatum just allowed the world to put a face on his daughter’s name. The 41-year-old actor shared on social media a photo of him hugging his 8-year-old princess, Everly.

The duo can be seen during the sunset at the beach. “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,” Tatum wrote. “[Everly was] looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.”

The actor says he hopes his daughter remembers the moment with joy. “Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe,” he added.

Channing shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. In the past, the former couple shared photos and videos of their daughter but never revealing her entire face.

As a single dad, Tatum revealed he was scared at first but then managed to figure things out. “I was really nervous when I became a single dad, and having to raise a little girl, not being able to have the resource of a woman there to be able to lean into how to relate to her as she grows up,” Tatum told PEOPLE. “I literally went to YouTube and learned how to braid hair.”

Inspired by his daughter, the actor also wrote his first children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella. “I see dads sometimes, and . . . being a parent is hard. I wanted the book to be a little bit of a letter to them,” he said. “Just play - you’ll be rewarded with love.”