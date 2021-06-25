F9’s Nathalie Emmanuel reveals she doesn’t have a drivers license

F9 is out in theaters today on June 25th and with the film’s release fans have been learning a bunch of fun facts about the cast. One of the film’s fast and furious women is Nathalie Emmanuel and she revealed this week that just like her character “Ramsey,” she has never gotten a driver’s license.

In one scene Emmanuel is seen revealing that she doesn’t know how to drive as she gets behind the wheel, per Newsweek. During an interview with Essence, she was asked if she had a fun story about getting her license. “I never got my license. It’s funny because I don’t drive either, and it was fun to kind of laugh at that” she revealed.

The British actress said she started to learn but was either “busy or broke.” “I started learning to drive when I was like 17 and then I started acting and I was just, like, busy. I was either busy or broke—that’s the life of an actor, really! And it’s only in recent years that I’ve actually had the time and the finances to do it because it’s expensive. It’s expensive to learn in England, especially,” Emmanuel explained.

There’s still hope for the 32 year old actress who says she knows how to drive and finally has time to get the legal paperwork. “But now I’ve got a bit more time where I can maybe try and get an intensive course in and finally get it. I actually know how to drive a car, I just haven’t got the legal license that says, you can do it without getting arrested,” she quipped.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez

Emmanuel made her debut in the Fast and Furious franchise with Furious 7 (2015) and reprised her role in The Fate of the Furious (2017), and F9 (2021). She is one of the amazing women of color breaking boundaries with the franchise. Latinas Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez have starred in every Fast and Furious movie except F8, which Brewster stepped back from following the death of Paul Walker, who played her character “Mia’s” boyfriend and father of her children.