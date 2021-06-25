Kim Kardashian catches Chicago West trying to steal her purse

Considering Kim Kardashian has a closet filled with designer bags, Chicago West figured she wouldn’t mind if she took one for a spin. On Thursday, June 24th the Skims founder posted an adorable photo of Chi in a tie-dye shirt and pigtails holding one of her handbags with a sneaky smile on her face. Kim joked in the caption, “Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff.” Everyone loved the photo and laughed along in the comments.

The 3-year-old is all grown up just like her little brother Psalm West. Last week Kim shared a pic of him cruising in a blue jeep with a matching shirt and cap. Thankfully he had both hands on the wheel with eyes ahead and not a cell phone in sight.

On June 15th, it was Kim and Kanye West’s firstborn 8th birthday. The mom of 4 shared an adorable series of photos of North West with a sweet message to her daughter. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!” The happy mom continued and described North as “the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life!” “I’ve never met anyone like you!” Kim wrote.