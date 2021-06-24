Lily James and Sebastian Stan film Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s famous beach wedding

Fans couldn’t be more obsessed with the transformation both Lily James and Sebastian Stan went through to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for their upcoming Hulu series, Pam & Tommy.

The actors were recently spotted shooting the pair’s iconic 1995 beach wedding in Mexico, with Stan and Lily frolicking through the water in their swimsuits as cameras captured the whole thing. The on-screen couple shared a kiss for one scene, with Sebastian romantically scooping Lily into his arms as the waves crashed onto them.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee infamously got married in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours. Before they got a divorce in 1998, the pair welcomed sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23. Since then, both parties have been in their fair share of tumultuous relationships

The Mötley Crüe drummer was married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985 and Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993. More recently, he been married to social media star and actress Brittany Furlan since 2019.

The Baywatch actress was married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and tied the knot to Rick Salomon twice: first from 2007 to 2008 and again between 2014 and 2015. Now, Anderson is married to Dan Hayhurst.

It was first announced last December that Anderson and Lee’s whirlwind romance was being turned into a show starring James and Stan. The eight-episode limited series will explore both their love story and their infamously leaked sex tape.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have yet to comment on the project and whether or not they approve, but Anderson’s friend Courtney Love doesn’t seem to be a fan of Pam & Tommy.

“I find this so f------ outrageous,” she wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post.