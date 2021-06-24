AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals
Rihanna turned heads in a pink slip dress and a matching fur pink bucket hat for date night

The singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky went on a date in NYC.

 Rihanna is a fashionista in her own right and she’s guaranteed to turn heads in basically whatever she wears.

 

During a recent dinner date with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, the Fenty Beauty founder was seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap dress with a thigh-high split and gold heels. Rihanna completed her look with a Dior pink beaded necklace, a matching fur bucket hat, and a white bag.

 

For their date at Barcade in NYC, A$AP wore a maroon sweater vest paired with a black leather jacket and black pants.

Last month, the rapper gushed to GQ for a cover story about his love for Rihanna and her being the one, “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” A$AP Rocky in the interview. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.” In addition to being crazy about Rihanna, the rapper said the singer was the inspiration for a lot of his upcoming music.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be madly in love.

Although the ‘Praise the Lord’ rapper didn’t hold anything back about how much he loves his girlfriend, Rihanna has remained a bit on the quiet side regarding her love life until this NYC date. The couple packed on the PDA during their Barcade date, kissing and cuddling while inside the bar.

We love to see this couple going strong!

