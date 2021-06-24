Rihanna turned heads in a pink slip dress and a matching fur pink bucket hat for date night

Rihanna is a fashionista in her own right and she’s guaranteed to turn heads in basically whatever she wears.

During a recent dinner date with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, the Fenty Beauty founder was seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap dress with a thigh-high split and gold heels. Rihanna completed her look with a Dior pink beaded necklace, a matching fur bucket hat, and a white bag.

For their date at Barcade in NYC, A$AP wore a maroon sweater vest paired with a black leather jacket and black pants.

Last month, the rapper gushed to GQ for a cover story about his love for Rihanna and her being the one, “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” A$AP Rocky in the interview. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.” In addition to being crazy about Rihanna, the rapper said the singer was the inspiration for a lot of his upcoming music.