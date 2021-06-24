Kim Kardashian gave Morticia Addams vibes in a one-shoulder sexy black dress

Another day, another stunning photo of Kim Kardashian on Instagram. On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty founder posed in a stunning black one-shoulder, maxi-length silhouette ribbed fabric dress with her long black tresses styled in waves. She completed her look with dark brown strappy sandals and big bangle bracelets on her wrist.

The 40-year-old captioned the photo with a single black heart. Commenters compared the reality star to Morticia Addams as friend of Kardashian Foodgod wrote, “Morticia Addams vibe 🖤.” Sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, “You’re so beautiful” in one comment and another comment with a few black hearts.

Speaking of stunning selfies, Kardashian denies that anyone in her family is responsible for “promoting the unrealistic beauty standards and body ideals that consume so many women today.”

The topic came up when Andy Cohen asked the Kardashian-Jenner ladies during their reunion special on E! If they think they’re responsible for unrealistic beauty standards. “No, I don‘t,” Kardashian said. “Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out.”

“We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy, so I think if anything, the only thing we‘re really trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself,” younger sister and model Kendall Jenner added during the special.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are often being criticized for reportedly photoshopping their photos causing them to constantly be on the defense.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian made headlines when a rare unedited photo of her was posted to Instagram without her consent. Social media quickly jumped to conclusions claiming once again that any photo the Good American founder posts are heavily edited.