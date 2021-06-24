Kendall Jenner’s legs are a mile long in all-white ensemble

Kendall Jenner isn’t afraid to show off what she’s working with.

On Wednesday, June 23, the model was spotted fulling embracing summer and wearing all the white she can before Labor Day as she stepped out with a friend to go to Little Beach House, members-only club Soho House’s location in Malibu.

To beat the heat while still keeping things chic, Jenner paired a white single-buttoned blazer with a matching high-waist micro skirt and sandal heels. She kept the accessories simple with a gold necklace, some tortoise shell sunglasses, and wore her hair in a simple ponytail.

This is one of the first times we’ve seen Kendall out and about since the final episode of the Keeping Up With Kardashians reunion, where she spoke about her boyfriend Devin Booker for the first time.

“He’s my boyfriend,” the model said while cracking a smile.

While she’s willing to admit that things are serious with her beau, Kendall also got into why she has kept her relationship with Devin so private, explaining that she purposefully kept her love life out of the KUWTK spotlight this whole time.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall revealed about her private love life, going on to say that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has taken the same approach.

“No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly,” Kendall said. “It was personal preference from a really young age.”

She continued, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it‘s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”