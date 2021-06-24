Justin Timberlake broke his silence about the Britney Spears hearing

Wednesday was a historic moment in pop culture history as Britney Spears finally spoke out about the abusive conservatorship she has been enduring for about 13 years. Celebrities have come forward showing support for the pop singer, including her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

©GettyImages



Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated back in the early 2000s.

Timberlake took to Twitter to share his concerns for his friend.“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,“ he began. ”Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what‘s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they‘ve worked so hard for,” Timberlake said. “Jessica and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time.”

The 40-year-old concluded his tweet saying, “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Yesterday, after over a year of speculation and plenty of #FreeBritney tweets and protests, Spears revealed the truth of what she has been going through and feeling all of these years.

“I‘ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie,“ she said during an almost 20-minute statement. ”I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”