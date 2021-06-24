Britney Spears exposed her family following abusive and traumatic treatment

Britney Spears shook the country during her court hearing on Wednesday, finally breaking her silence about what she described as an abusive and traumatic conservatorship.

Loading the player...

The 39-year-old superstar shocked her fans after she admitted to having been putting on a positive front for years, when in reality she felt ganged up on, bullied, “left out and alone.”

The mother of two gave a 20-minute speech and stated that a lot had happened since the last time she was in court, claiming that she has been embarrassed and humiliated and her family “didn’t do a goddamn thing.”

“I‘m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” she shared.

She also detailed some of the difficult situations she faced since the start of the conservatorship, including that she was told she wasn’t allowed to “get married or have a baby.“

Britney was also forced to perform and was put on lithium after pulling out of her Las Vegas residency, describing the drug as a “very strong medication” that left her feeling “drunk,” and was not able to “even have a conversation.”

“I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my home to monitor me while I was on this medication that I didn‘t want to be on to begin with,“ she declared.

The singer says she is now traumatized and deserves to “have the same rights as anybody does,” adding that she wants her life back, as she truly believes “this conservatorship is abusive.“

Talking about her family, the icon said she would like to sue them, confessing that “It‘s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” with her father controlling her $60 million fortune, revealing her wish and dream is for all of this to end.