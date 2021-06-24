Blink-182 band member has been diagnosed with cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy for months. According to the 49-year-old band’s frontman, he is scared but hopeful that he will beat this terrible disease.
“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote on social media. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
The bass guitarist and singer said he would continue the treatment until he fully recovers. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” he added. “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all,” Hoppus concluded.
Hoppus also posted a now-deleted photo of him at his doctor’s office. “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” he wrote on the picture.
Mark Hoppus friend and bandmate Travis Barker shared a throwback photo in his Instagram stories supporting Blink-182’s frontman. “I love you,” the drummer wrote. Barker also shared his sentiments to E! News. “Mark is my brother, and I love and support him,” Travis said. ”I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off,” he added, ”and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”
Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge also sent a message to Hoppus. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack,” he said on Twitter.
Fans of the band are devastated by the news and are flooding social media with support messages. “Finding out Mark Hoppus has cancer has actually hit so hard. Blink 182 have been instrumental in my life and I’ve been so blessed to see them live. Sending all the love and positive healing over to Mark for a speedy recovery,” wrote Danielle Roe on Twitter.
Rock critic Dan Ozzi also sent Hoppus good vibes. “i am.... deeply sad about mark hoppus‘s announcement. just an incredibly nice and approachable guy. hoping he makes a speedy recovery,” he wrote.
“Mark Hoppus. Fingers crossed he gets through this. Actual pop punk hero,” another fan said.