Blink-182 band member has been diagnosed with cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy for months. According to the 49-year-old band’s frontman, he is scared but hopeful that he will beat this terrible disease.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote on social media. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California.

The bass guitarist and singer said he would continue the treatment until he fully recovers. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” he added. “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all,” Hoppus concluded.

Hoppus also posted a now-deleted photo of him at his doctor’s office. “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” he wrote on the picture.

Mark Hoppus at his doctor’s office

Mark Hoppus friend and bandmate Travis Barker shared a throwback photo in his Instagram stories supporting Blink-182’s frontman. “I love you,” the drummer wrote. Barker also shared his sentiments to E! News. “Mark is my brother, and I love and support him,” Travis said. ”I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off,” he added, ”and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”